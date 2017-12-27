(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Opposition parties today took strong objection to Union minister Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution and said such a person should have no place in the council of ministers.

Hegde should either apologise or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a call on whether such a person should continue as minister, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters outside Parliament.

He said opposition parties had raised the matter with Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and claimed that the government has sought time till tomorrow to respond on their demands.

"Opposition parties are of the opinion that any minister who does not believe in the Constitution of India, should have no place in the council of ministers, in the Government of India, it is for the prime minister now (to take a call on him)," Azad told reporters.

"Either Hegde should apologise in both Houses and to the nation or the prime minister should take a decision on whether such people should continue," he said.

"The Government has asked us to give time till tomorrow.

So, we have agreed. Let the Government decide," he added.

Azad said the Congress and other opposition parties have sought an apology from the minister concerned who has uttered these words. The apology should not be to Parliamentarians but to the entire nation, he said.

"This Constitution is applicable to each and every citizen of India irrespective of caste, religion. The prime minister should take a decision, whether such people should continue in the Government or not," he said.

Both Houses were disrupted by opposition members over Hegde's remarks.

The minister of state for skill development had said at an event in Karnataka that he respects the Constitution but "it will be changed in the days to come". PTI SKC MIN ASK ASK .

