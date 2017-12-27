Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs: MDS2 KA-FARMERS Bengaluru: As many as 3,515 farmers in Karnataka committed suicide between April 2013 and November 2017, of which 2,525 were due to drought and farm failure, statistics provided by the State Agriculture Department said.

MDS4 KL-PARVATHY-ARREST Kochi: A man was arrested following a police complaint by award-winning actor Parvathy, who alleged that she was abused and viciously trolled on social media for terming as "misogynistic" some dialogues in a film starring top actor Mammootty.

MDS5 TN-RAJINI Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth says people would have to wait for four days for him to spell out his stand on entering politics.

MDS7 TN-BYPOLL-DMK-ALAGIRI Chennai: Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri lashes out at his younger brother and party working president M K Stalin for the party's drubbing in the R K Nagar bypoll, saying it cannot win any election under his leadership.

MES5 TN-RAJA-VERDICT Coimbatore: Senior DMK leader A Raja says the people have clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case, which exonerated him and asserts that it would reflect in the next assembly elections in the state. PTI SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.