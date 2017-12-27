Basti (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A home guard was killed by some unidentified assailants over a property dispute here, police said.

Body of home guard Udayraj Maurya (42) was found near his village this morning.

The family members of the victim have named six persons in the case and alleged that the murder was a fall out of a property dispute.

A probe in on in the matter.No arrests have so far been made. PTI CORR ABN DV .

