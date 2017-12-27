Huge quantity of adulterated mustard oil seized, 4 arrested
Malda(WB), Dec 27 (PTI) Huge quantity of adulterated mustard oil was seized from a factory at Kajladighi village in Malda district today and four persons arrested in this connection, police said.
The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Chanchal, Debasis Chatterjee raided the factory and seized around 2500 tins of adulterated mustard oil, they said.
Four persons have been arrested in this connection, Inspector-in Charge of Chanchal police station, Sukumar Mishra said.
The factory has been sealed, Mishra said. PTI COR RG .
