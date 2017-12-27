Los Angeles, Dec 27 (PTI) Actor Mark Hamill says he regrets raising his "doubts and insecurities" over "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" publicly.

The 66-year-old actor, who plays Luke Skywalker in the popular sci-fi series, said creative differences are common in the field of showbiz but are discussed within closed doors.

"I regret voicing my doubts and insecurities in public.

Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that - Rian Johnson made an all-time GREAT one!" Hamill tweeted.

In a recent interview, the veteran actor said he did not like director Rian Johnson's vision of how his character's (Skywalker) graph headed in the eighth chapter of the franchise, a role he has lived since 1977's original film.

"I said to Rian, 'Jedis don't give up'... So, right there we had a fundamental difference, but it's not my story anymore. It's somebody else's story - and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry.

"Well, in this version, see I'm talking about the George Lucas Star Wars. This is the next generation of 'Star Wars', so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he's Jake Skywalker. He's not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well," Hamill had said. PTI RDS BK .

