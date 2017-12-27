New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) In view of the fly-pasts at heights varying between 60 to 500 metres before and during the Republic Day Parade, the Air Force has appealed to the citizens to keep their areas clean and avoid throwing eatables, which could attract birds.

An Indian Air Force statement said citizens are also requested to alert the nearest Air Force Unit or police station and report instances of carcasses found in the open.

The vulnerable areas that come in the route include Palam, Najafgarh drains, Tihar Jail, War Cemetery and areas adjoining Rashtrapati Bhawan. PTI PR ASK ASK .

