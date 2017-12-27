New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Indian Science Congress (ISC), which was postponed after the Osmania University expressed its inability to host the event, will now be held at the Manipur Central University next year.

The decision regarding the change of date and venue of the event was taken by the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) at a meeting held in Kolkata, the ISC said on its website today.

The dates of the event are yet to be finalised, but sources said it was likely to take place in the second half of March.

"On January 2 and 3, a seven-member committee of the ISCA will go to the Manipur Central University and finalise the dates," ISCA president Achyuta Samanta said.

He said seven universities had applied to host the ISC.

The Manipur Central University submitted letters of the chief minister and the governor, expressing their support for the event, which added weight to the varsity's application, Samanta noted.

The annual science carnival this year was to take place from January 3-7 in Osmania University at Hyderabad. Howvever, the varsity later conveyed its inability to host the ISC due to tensions on the campus.

A 20-year-old student had allegedly committed suicide on December 3 on the campus. The body of the first-year student of MSc Physics was found hanging in the washroom of one of the hostels on the campus.

Protests were held on the campus after the incident.

The ISC is an annual event, usually held in the first week of January, and is attended by top scientists from the country and also from different parts of the world.

The prime minister inaugurates the event every year.

The last Science Congress was held at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in January this year. PTI PR SRY .

