New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A Thiruvananthpuram-bound IndiGo plane with 173 passengers on board experienced a fuel leak, forcing it to abort take off and return to the parking bay at the Indira Gandhi International airport here.

Sources said there was fuel spillage from the right wing of the aircraft at 4.35 PM yesterday when it was taxiing for take off.

A fire engine was pressed into service and a substitute plane was arranged and the flight took off two hours later at 6.15 PM and landed at Thiruvananthpuram at 9.26 PM.

According to airport sources, the airline reported only a 'wing tank overflow' at first and later acknowledged oil spillage.

The airline's response on the incident is awaited.

