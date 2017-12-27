New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Gurbachan Singh was today appointed the Director General (Investigation) in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to an official order.

Singh, a 1984 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed to the post till December 31, 2018, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order issued by personnel ministry said.

He is at present working as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau. PTI AKV KIS .

