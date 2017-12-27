Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) A childhood friend of Kulbhushan Jadhav has said the treatment meted out to the former Indian Naval officer's mother and wife by Pakistani authorities was humiliating, and sought a "befitting reply" from India.

"How can Pakistani authorities take away 'mangalsutra' and bangles of Kulbhushan's kin before allowing them to meet him, that too across a glass partition," Tulshidas Pawar said.

Demanding a "befitting reply" from India for humiliating the Jadhav family, Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show aggression in dealing with Pakistan.

"While watching TV yesterday, I recalled the days when we lived in adjacent buildings in Mumbai. The Kulbhushan I knew was totally different from the one I saw on TV yesterday," he said.

"The person meeting his mother and wife across the glass partition looked as if he was 15 years older than his real age," Pawar said.

India should not stop at accusing Pakistan of disregarding cultural and religious sensibilities of the family members on the pretext of security, but teach Pakistan a lesson, he said.

Pakistan's claim to have detected a "metallic substance" in the shoes worn by Jadhav's wife when she went to meet him at the Foreign Office in Islamabad is ridiculous, Pawar said.

Jadhav, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation India has dismissed as concocted.

India maintains Jadhav was abducted from Iran, where he had business interests, and taken to Pakistan.

To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan in May this year to stay his execution. PTI VT KRK ABH .

