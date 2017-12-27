Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) The Bengal leg of the 'Election Commission's India National Quiz 2017', aimed at assessing the knowledge of the younger generation on electoral matters, drew to a close with the Jalpaiguri team emerging as the winner among 24 districts, an EC release said here today.

Teams from six electoral districts - Nadia, Purbo Bardhaman, Coochbehar, Malda and Kalimpong - had qualified for the state-level final round of the quiz on December 23.

Team Jalpaiguri's Riya Sarkar and Dipa Jha (Fatapukur Saradamoyee Vidayalaya) will now represent West Bengal at the national level in January, the release said.

Each team consisted of two students aged between 14 and 17 years.

The final round was preceded by quiz contests at the block/sub-divisional levels on November 23 in all the 24 electoral districts of the state, the release said.

The School Education Department and Doordarshan had collaborated with the ECI for organising the quiz contest, it added. PTI SUS SBN RBT RMS .

