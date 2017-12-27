Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) Veteran singer K S Chitra has been selected for this year's prestigious 'Harivarasanam' award, instituted by the Kerala government.

Chitra has been selected for the award in recognition of her contribution to propagate the spirit of secularism, equanimity and universal brotherhood, State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The award carrying a cash prize of Rs one lakh, citation and plaque would be presented to the veteran playback singer at a function at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on January 14, 2018.

She was selected by a jury headed by Sabarimala high-power committee chairman Justice (ret) S Sirijagan.

Singers K J Yesudas, M Jayachandran, S P Balasubramanyam, Gangai Amaran and M G Sreekumar are among earlier winners of the award instituted in 2012. PTI JRK SS .

