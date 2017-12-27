New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Kolte-Patil Developer Ltd today said that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 193 crore in its township at Pune.

In a regulatory filing, Kolte Patil said KKR has committed Rs 193 crore in its Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd (KPIT), which is a joint venture of Kolte-Patil and ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Ltd.

KPIT is developing 'Life Republic' a 383-acre township located in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi.

The JV will utilise the funds from this investment to attain financial closure, meeting working capital requirements and reducing cost of outstanding debt attributable to the development.

The company's Group CEO Gopal Sarda said, "At Life Republic, we are developing a full-amenities township focused on Hinjewadi's digital economy workforce. With our new partnership, we see this landmark project accelerating further to meet the rising aspirations of middle-income home buyers." PTI MJH MR .

