Los Angeles, Dec 27 (PTI) Music diva Lady Gaga has announced a two-year special engagement at Las Vegas' Park Theatre, beginning December 2018.

The 31-year-old artiste will be performing a show specifically designed for an intimate venue at the Park MGM centre.

Talking about her upcoming feat, Gaga said it has been her "life-long dream" to perform in Vegas.

"It's the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honour of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before.

"I'll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners - you can count on this performer always for one thing... I'll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!" she said in a statement.

Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International said the "Joanne" singer joining the line-up of talent to play at Park Theatre is a huge moment for Gaga fans, along with MGM Resorts and the Park MGM brand.

"We have all been wowed by Lady Gaga's raw talent, but the passion, commitment and creativity she is prepared to bring to this engagement will truly be transformational... Las Vegas, get ready to become the entertainment capital of the universe," he said. PTI RDS BK .

