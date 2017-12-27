New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,125 crore across business segments.

In a BSE filing, the company said its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 710 crore while other businesses won orders worth Rs 415 crore.

Shares of the company were trading 0.11 per cent lower at Rs 1,268.20 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANU .

