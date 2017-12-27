Los Angeles, Dec 27 (PTI) Actor Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over USD 100,000 in taxes.

The 31-year-old actor owes the US tax authorities USD 100,710.55 from the years 2010, 2014 and 2015, according to a recently filed tax lien, People magazine reported.

In the aforementioned period, Lohan played a role in the Danny Trejo action film "Machete" and did a cameo in an episode of the show "2 Broke Girls".

She also appeared in her reality TV series, "Lindsay".

Currently, Lohan has been dividing her time London and Dubai. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.