Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) New Year revellers in Telangana will now have to shell out more money to buy booze as liquor rates have gone up ten per cent after the state government accepted recommendations of a tender committee proposing the hike.

"In the circumstances reported by the Managing Director, Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL), Hyderabad, vide his letters dated 23.10.2015 and 12.11.2015, the government hereby permits the MD, TSBCL, Hyderabad, to accept the recommendations of the tender committee," Principal Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar said in a memo issued here.

The memo also allowed the TSBCL to enter into a new Rate Contract Agreement with IMFL (other than Beer), including wine and RTD (Ready To Drink) suppliers for procurement as per the recommendations of the tender committee vide report dated 17.10.2015.

The rate hike came into effect from yesterday.

A senior official said the state government had earned Rs 14,093 crore in revenue from liquor sales and aims to make nearly Rs 20,000 crore during the current year.

He said the rates of liquor have not been increased since 2012. PTI GDK NSK .

