New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken has demanded that the Centre reduce conversion charges and bring a new bill to help the businesses hit by the sealing drive ongoing in the city.

The "apathy" of the AAP government and the BJP-ruled MCDs have led to the "displacement of lakhs of vendors" in Delhi, Maken told reporters here.

He has written to Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to consider reducing the charges for converting residential properties into commercial to 10 per cent from the current 100 per cent.

"There will be large-scale sealing and demolitions if a new bill is not introduced to protect all constructions up to to June 2017, instead of June 1, 2014 in urbanised villages and unauthorised colonies," Maken said.

He also accused the AAP government of indulging in a propaganda after approving a 20 per cent increase in water and sewer charges in Delhi for consumption above 20,000 litres a month.

"The AAP government has increased the water tariff by 30 per cent in the last three years and only eight per cent, out of a total household of 50 lakh, are benefiting from the water subsidy," he claimed.

The Delhi Congress will start an agitation in January on the issue, he said. PTI VIT SLB ABH .

