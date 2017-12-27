Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was injured when his teenage daughter resisted his alleged attempt to molest her at their house here on the intervening night of December 25 and 26, police said today.

According to police, the man, employed with a private firm, allegedly used to sexually harass his daughter and tried to force himself on her on the night of the incident by wielding a knife.

"However, the girl resisted and during the scuffle between them, the man suffered injuries," said Naupada police station sub-inspector SB Raut.

Raut said the girl had lost her mother earlier and she and her father are the only occupants of the house.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The man is not arrested yet as has been undergoing treatment for his injuries at state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

Police have not recorded his statement, Raut said. PTI CORR NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.