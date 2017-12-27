New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Inventory and accounting software company Marg Erp today said that it is setting up a country- wide chain of centres to provide various skill training.

"The company has associated with the Ministry of Rural Development for its National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for the purpose," the Delhi-based company said in a statement.

The ministry had announced the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) Antyodaya Diwas on the occasion of 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25, 2014.

DDU-GKY is a part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Marg ERP further said the company has set their first residential centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat, having a capacity of 250 students.

"While the first such centre by our company has been opened in Gujarat's Jamnagar area, our next centre will come up in Amreli and Bhavnagar in Gujarat and more in Bihar, Uttarakhand, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and others states as well," said Mahender Singh, Managing Director (Tech), Marg ERP. PTI NKD SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.