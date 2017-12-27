Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) A mob blocked an arterial road of the city for more than two hours with a boy's body, in Kasba area today, after he was beaten up by a neighbour for allegedly stealing a pigeon, police said.

The boy, a resident of the same area, was found hanging in his house, the police said.

The blockade, at Rashbehari Connector, was lifted around 9.30 pm after the police arrested one person in connection with the boy's death.

The boy's family alleged that he was killed by the accused after being falsely implicated for stealing a pigeon, a Kasba police station officer said.

The mob also ransacked the accused's house, he said, adding, traffic movement at the Rashbehari Connector was affected due to the road blockade.

The police officer also said that prima facie it appears that the boy had committed suicide and investigations were on. PTI SUS SBN .

