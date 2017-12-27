Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh today launched a mobile application which can forewarn farmers about diseases affecting the livestock.

The app - Livestock Disease Forewarning (LDF) -- has been developed by ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI), an official statement said.

Apart from early warning, the app will also provide information about clinical samples for diagnosis in the case of an epidemic, the minister said.

ICAR-NIVEDI has identified 13 priority diseases with a strong database and provides monthly livestock disease alerts to the state and Central animal husbandry departments. PTI SM KRK .

