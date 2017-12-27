Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Hill station Mount Abu was the coldest place in Rajasthan today recording a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius followed by Bhilwara where the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Sikar, Alwar, Churu, Chittorgarh recorded a minimum temperature 4, 4.2, 4.7 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively while night temperature in Banasthali, Pilani, Dabok, Sriganganagar was recorded at 5.9, 6.1, 6.6 and 7.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

MeT department has predicted that weather is likely to be dry in the state in next 24 hours. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated places in the state. PTI AG ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.