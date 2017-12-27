New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various pro-people measures being undertaken in the BJP-ruled state, according to an official statement.

Chouhan invited the prime minister to attend the concluding ceremony of 'Ekatm Yatra' on January 22 in Madhya Pradesh's Omkareshwar, it said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched the 'Ekatm Yatra' with an aim to collect metal pieces to install a 108- feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

The yatra will culminate at Omkareshwar on January 22 after traversing through Indore, Dewas, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior and Datia. It will cover a distance of 2,175 km while crossing 12 districts.

Chouhan also discussed 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana' being run by his government in the state for the welfare of farmers.

The yojana is a kind of direct benefit transfer scheme under which farmers will be paid the difference between the 'modal price' (to be determined by the government) and the minimum support price of crops.

"Madhya Pradesh will form a task force for promoting clean cooking. The task force will also inform people living in rural areas about the 'Ujjwala' scheme run by the Centre," according to a chief minister's tweet.

Under the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, the central government aims to provide LPG connections to BPL households in the country.

Chouhan also discussed with the prime minister various other public welfare measures being taken by his government in the state. PTI AKV KIS .

