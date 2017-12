Special NIA court discharges three accused - Shyam Sahu, Special NIA court discharges three accused - Shyam Sahu, Shivnarayan Kalsangra and Praveen Takalki - from all charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. PTI AYA SP GK ZMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.