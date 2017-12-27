New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) today issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over reports of the state education department "closing down" Zila Parishad schools with less than 10 students and shifting them to other nearby schools.

The NHRC has issued the notice to the state's chief secretary and sought a detailed report.

The Commission observed that the reported decision of the education department would adversely affect students, particularly those coming from rural background and who cannot afford education in private schools.

Reportedly, this decision is likely to affect "about 1,300 schools", it said in a statement today.

The Commission is of the opinion that before implementation of this decision, a thorough study on the issue was required to be conducted so that the "right to basic education of the children is not violated".

"The state education minister is of the view that the low number of students in these Zila Parishad schools, means that the quality of education is poor there.

"The decision may increase the distance of the school from the house of a student, which should be less than 1 km till class 5 and less than 3 km for class VI-VIII, as per the provisions of the Right to Education Act," the NHRC said.

According to the media report, carried on December 21, there is a school in Raireshwar area which will be closed in pursuance of the latest directions, and the students in that school will go to another school, situated in Rairi area, which is 35 km away.

"The journey to the school will take at least two hours.

The teacher, posted at the Raireshwar school, has stated that it will be impossible in monsoon for the students to attend school. Two other schools, situated in Malwadi and Keshavnagar, would also meet the same fate," it said. PTI KND KIS .

