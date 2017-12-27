New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today denied issuing a summons to the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal categorically denied the reports that the West Bengal DGP was summoned by the agency in connection with the multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam.

He clarified that no notice or summons for appearance was issued to West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha.

According to media reports, the central probe agency had issued a notice to Kar Purkayastha, asking him to appear before it within a week. PTI ABS RC .

