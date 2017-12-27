Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) Noted writer Ramendra Kumar, whose stories feature in Sri Lankan text books, has been felicitated in the neighbouring country for his contribution to children's literature.

Kumar is an award-winning writer with 32 books to his credit.

His writings have been translated into 14 Indian and 13 foreign languages and have found a place in school text books and anthology also in India and abroad.

His book Â‘Dilemma and other storiesÂ’, translated into Sinhala, was also released at the felicitation ceremony. This is his fourth book in Sinhala.

Since 2011, Ramendra's stories have been included in school text books brought out by the Sri Lanka government every year.

The books are distributed to over 10,000 schools across the country.

Kumar said, he is the only author from outside Sri Lanka to have achieved this distinction.

Kumar, Chief of Communications at the Rourkela Steel Plant, was felicitated by the Writers and Publishers of Sri Lanka at the function held in Colombo last week, a release issued by the steel plant said.

Dignitaries like Deshabandhu Sirisunama Godage, award winning publisher and Bobby G Boteju, acclaimed translator were present on the occasion.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, Kumar also addressed a gathering of students, teachers and parents.

His latest book in English, Â‘Against All OddsÂ’, had its first overseas release on the occasion, the release said.

The author is also an inspirational speaker and storyteller. PTI SKN MM .

