Kanyakumari(TN), Dec 27(PTI) A four-member central team will visit the Ockhi-affected areas in the district tomorrow and assess the damage caused by the cyclone, which hit the state coast last month.

The central team led by senior IAS officer Bibin Mallik would also hold discussions with the District Collector Sajjan Singh R Chavan and Revenue officials before submitting its report to the Centre.

The team is currently taking stock of the damage in neighbouring Kerala. PTI COR SSN ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.