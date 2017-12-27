London, Dec 27 (PTI) Popular host John Oliver has expressed regret over the outcome of his "failed" face-off with Dustin Hoffman, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Oliver had got into a heated argument with the veteran Hollywood actor over the allegations against Hoffman at a film panel during the screening of the political drama "Wag the Dog".

In an interview on UK talk show 'The Russell Howard Hour', Oliver was asked about his confrontation with Hoffman and he replied, "It felt unavoidable and that we had to have a discussion about it." "It wasn't ideal, but it became such a big story. But it became about my questions rather than his answers. The questions weren't particularly remarkable, but his answers were... not great. That was the point of it," he added.

Oliver also said that he felt like the dialogue between the two men "failed".

"It didn't really go anywhere constructive, so the whole thing just made me feel sad," he said.

When Howard consoled Oliver for having tried to question Hoffman over the allegations, Oliver said, "I did. I tried and failed." Last month, in an article written for The Hollywood Reporter, author Anna Graham Hunter opened up about her encounter with Hoffman when she was a minor.

Hoffman responded to the story, saying, "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am." Since then more women have come forward and narrated their encounters with Hoffman during which he misbehaved with them. PTI RB BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.