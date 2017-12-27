New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A total of 26,449 appeals and complaints were pending with the Central Information Commission (CIC) as on April 1 this year, Union minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha today.

"The oldest complaints which are six in number were registered in the year 2012," he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

There were 34,982 pending appeals and complaints as on April 1, 2016 and 37,323 such cases were pending as on April 1, 2015, the minister said.

The CIC adjudicates the second appeals and complaints received by the Commission.

During 2015-16, Rs 10,52,500 was imposed as penalty on various central government departments in 54 cases heard by the CIC, Singh said.

In 2014-15, the amount of penalty imposed by the CIC was Rs 7.39 lakh in 44 cases heard by it, he said. PTI AKV ASK ASK .

