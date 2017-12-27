New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) More than 3,000 trains were delayed due to fog between November 1 and December 21 this year, Parliament was informed today.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said 3,119 trains were delayed during the period on account of fog.

"The services of 25 pairs of mail and express trains were cancelled, while the frequency of 29 pairs of such trains was reduced. Further, three pairs of trains were partially cancelled, while two pairs of trains were diverted," he added.

Goyal said portable global positioning system (GPS)-based fog pass devices were being issued to the loco pilots for the regions which get seriously affected due to fog.

According to the data provided by the minister, the Northern Railways has received 3,185 of such devices, North Eastern Railways has got 975, North Western Railways 802, East Central Railways 617, North Central Railways 282 and the Northeast Frontier Railways has received 183.

"The reported outcome of the fog pass devices from the zonal railways has been satisfactory. The device provides a visual indication of the approaching level-crossing gates and other signal landmarks to the loco pilots, 500 metres in advance," Goyal said. PTI ASG RC .

