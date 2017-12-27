Togadia Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia today said the harassment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife by the Pakistani authorities was an insult to the 50 crore women of India.

"It was not just the harassment of the mother and wife of Jadhav. It amounts to an insult to the 50 crore women of India," the international working president of the VHP told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested by the Pakistani authorities in March. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation India has dismissed as concocted.

Jadhav's wife and mother had travelled from India to meet him at the heavily guarded Pakistani foreign office building in Islamabad on Christmas Day.

Yesterday, India had accused Pakistan of violating the mutual understandings as regards Jadhav's meeting with his family and said the former naval officer appeared coerced and under a considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction.

The ministry of external affairs had also alleged that under the pretext of precautionary security measures, the cultural and religious sensibilities of Jadhav's family members were disregarded. This included the removal of "mangalsutra", bangles and "bindi" as well as a change in attire, it had said.

Jadhav's mother was prevented from talking in her mother tongue, Marathi, which was the natural medium of communication with her son, she was repeatedly interrupted whenever she spoke in Marathi, and eventually, prevented from using the language altogether, the ministry had said.

"For some inexplicable reasons, despite her repeated requests, Jadhav's wife's shoes were not returned to her after the meeting," the MEA had said in a statement. PTI AAM KK RC .

