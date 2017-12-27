Panaji, Dec 27 (PTI) Ruling BJP's alliance partner the Goa Forward Party (GFP) today said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar might be having "some political compulsions" when he wrote a letter to the Karnataka BJP over the Mahadeyi river water sharing issue.

GFP president Vijai Sardesai said they are with Parrikar over his current stand on the issue.

"We are okay with Karnataka drawing water for drinking purposes which is in a small quantity. At the same time, we are also of the opinion that no more water than the required quantity for drinking purpose would be allowed to be diverted from Mahadeyi," Sardesai told PTI.

He said the GFP's stand on the issue is that they don't want diversion of water from Mahadeyi basin.

"Our stand is clear even at the cost of giving away the ministerial berth," he said.

Parrikar had recently written to Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa agreeing for bilateral talks on providing only drinking water from Mahadeyi basin to the neighbouring state.

Parrikar's letter to Yeddyurappa had evoked strong comments from Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, as it was sent to the state BJP president and not to the government.

Parrikar's letter was viewed by some quarters as a "political gambit" ahead of the next year's assembly elections in Karnataka.

Responding to a query on Parrikar's letter, Sardesai said the chief minister might have had some political compulsions while writing.

"National parties do have their compulsions as they have their leadership in Delhi. That is why the Goa Forward Party espouses the cause of regional politics," Sardesai said.

Meanwhile, GFP legislator and State Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar said that Karnataka would not be allowed to divert the Mahadeyi river water, as any diversion will affect the life of people in the coastal state.

"Our stand on the Mahadeyi issue is very clear. We are not going to share our water with any state as it would affect our requirement for future. Mahadeyi is our mother as well as the lifeline of Goa," the minister said.

Palyekar said he was prepared to even "sacrifice" his ministerial position to save the water of Mahadeyi from being diverted.

"Goa Forward Party is wedded to the cause of Goa and Goans. We cannot allow the compromise on this issue at any cost," Palyekar said.

Parrikar yesterday dismissed the reports that he would hold a meeting with his Karnataka counterpart on January 5 over the Mahadeyi water dispute.

Following a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders recently, Parrikar had softened his stand on Mahadeyi water dispute stating that Goa was ready to give "reasonable and justified" amount of the river water to the neighbouring state for its drinking needs.

Yeddyurappa and other leaders had met Parrikar in the presence of party chief Amit Shah in Delhi over the river water sharing issue on December 20.

In a letter written to Yeddyurappa, Parrikar had said that Goa will not oppose giving water to Karnataka for its drinking needs.

However, his statement was condemned by several political parties, including congress and Shiv Sena besides social activists. PTI RPS NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.