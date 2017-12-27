Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Customs officials detained a passenger at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) today for allegedly trying to smuggle gold by carrying the yellow metal in his stomach.

The passenger, a resident of Delhi, arrived at Kolkata from Bangkok by a morning flight, customs officials said.

Scanners detected the metal in his stomach while he was passing through the green channel and he was detained for interrogation, an official said.

The passenger, during interrogation, said that he had swallowed a gold chain before boarding the flight to Kolkata, the official said.

The passenger was given laxatives for smooth egress of the gold chain, the official added. PTI COR SBN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.