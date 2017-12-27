Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Jai Ram Thakur, who took oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh today.

"Congratulations to Shri JaiRamThakur ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Wish him and his Council of Ministers all the very best," Patnaik tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to Thakur and 11 other Ministers.

BJP had won 44 seats out of 68-seats in the state Assembly elections. PTI AAM RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.