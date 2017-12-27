Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, today approved the setting up of a five-member sub-committee to finalise the legislation and policy for regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

The panel headed by Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, with Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Local Government Minister Navjot Sidhu, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa, as its members, will submit its report in 30 days, an official release said here.

Besides finalising the legislation and policy, the sub-committee will also fix composition fee rates for regularisation of the unauthorised residential colonies.

Unplanned areas would be brought in the planning framework with the proposed legislation, thus facilitating basic amenities and better quality life for the citizens there, the release said. PTI VSD ADS .

