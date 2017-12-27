Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today appointed new district presidents for nine districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In order to stream line grass root network and reach out to common masses, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has nominated district presidents for nine districts," a party spokesman said.

The PDP district presidents are Mir Fayaz Ahmad (Kupwara), Yasir Reshi (Bandipora), Mohammad Khurshid Alam (Srinagar), Abdul Razak Zawoora (Shopian), Mohammad Khalil Bandh (Pulwama), Sheikh Javed Ahmad (Anantnag), Farooq Ahmad Rather (Kulgam), Rajinder Manhas (Jammu Urban) and Sheikh Nasir (Kishtwar), he said. PTI MIJ ADS .

