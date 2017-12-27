Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) Police today said tight vigil would be maintained and drones used to monitor crowded places to avoid any untoward incidents during new year celebrations following incidents of several women being molested last year.

"Wishing somebody a happy new year without their wish will be treated as an offence. Drunken driving will be dealt with an iron hand," Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar told reporters here.

He said 15,000 personnel from constable level to commissioner would be on duty on December 31 night.

"There will be 500 CCTV cameras installed at various places of which 250 will be deployed on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street and surrounding places," Kumar said.

Drones will also be deployed at crowded places.

Kumar said pubs and hotels, which otherwise are allowed to remain open only till one am, will be permitted to function till two am on New Year.

Last year on new year's eve, several women were molested by miscreants on M G Road and Brigade Road, sparking national outrage and call for stern steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents. PTI GMS RA BN .

