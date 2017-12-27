New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Shares worth Rs 2,479 crore of various Bajaj Group firms were today transacted between several promoter entities, including trusts.

According to the block deal data available with BSE, over 45 lakh shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment were sold by some entities to others from the promoter group for more than Rs 1,369.55 crore at an average price of Rs 2,993 apiece.

Similar transactions occurred in the shares of Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Electricals and Bajaj Finserv worth Rs 408.20 crore, Rs 103.55 crore and Rs 597.69 crore, respectively, the data showed. PTI VRN MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.