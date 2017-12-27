(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Rabobank-sponsored private equity (PE) fund has picked up about 40 per cent stake in Olive Bar & Kitchen Private Ltd for a consideration of Rs 100 crore.

India Agri Business Fund II became significant investor in Olive by buying stake from Aditya Birla Private Equity along with a few other selling shareholders.

"We have invested about Rs 100 crore for the 40 per cent stake in the company," Rabo Equity Advisors Chairman Rajesh Srivastava told PTI.

The investment is entirely secondary as the Olive group's growth plans are funded by its strong accruals, the fund house said in a statement.

The deal offers an opportunity for Rabo Fund to acquire stake in food services company Olive Bar & Kitchen Private with 33 outlets and revenues around Rs 200 crore.

"The company is known to be backed by a robust back-end infrastructure, good internal controls and rigorous corporate governance practices... We see Olive as a great opportunity for scaling up our exposure in food services," he said.

This happens to be the first investment in the food services sector by Rabo Fund in eight years.

Rabobank is based out of the Netherlands. PTI DP MKJ .

