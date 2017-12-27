New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Rabobank sponsored private equity (PE) fund has picked up stake in Olive Bar & Kitchen Private Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

India Agri Business Fund II became significant investor in Olive by buying stake from Aditya Birla Private Equity along with a few other selling shareholders.

The investment is entirely secondary as the Olive groups growth plans are funded by its strong accruals, the fund house said in a statement.

The deal offers an opportunity for Rabo Fund to acquire stake in food services company Olive Bar & Kitchen Private with 33 outlets and revenues around Rs 200 crore.

"The company is known to be backed by a robust back end infrastructure, good internal controls and rigorous Corporate Governance practices...We see Olive as a great opportunity for scaling up our exposure in food services," Rabo Equity Advisors Chairman Rajesh Srivastava said.

This happens to be the first investment in the food services sector by a Rabo Fund in 8 years.

Rabobank which operates on cooperative principles is based out of the Netherlands. PTI DP MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.