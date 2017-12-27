Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group today said it has opened its upscale international brand Radisson Mumbai in the city here.

"This hotel (Mumbai) marks an important addition to the Radisson brand family. The Balwa Group are astute hoteliers and we are looking forward to expanding our relationship with the group," Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group chief executive officer, South Asia, Raj Rana said in a release issued here.

With 98 rooms Radisson Mumbai Goregaon is the first hotel under Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group to open in the financial capital of the country.

"Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group's proven experience and marketing expertise in India will benefit the hotel," Balwa Group managing director Hussein Balwa said.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group operates 1,440 hotels and has more than 230,000 rooms under development in 115 countries. The hospitality group brands including Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inns and Suites By Carlson.

PTI SM DSK DSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.