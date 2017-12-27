New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A Russian man was apprehended today at the Delhi airport, where he had come to see a friend off, allegedly using a fake travel ticket, official sources said.

A Aleksei was apprehended early this morning when the CISF personnel, deployed for airport security, found him roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, they said.

Aleksei told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he had entered the terminal to see his friend off, who was travelling to Moscow, they said.

He also informed the security officials that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the airport area, the sources said.

The man was subsequently handed over to the police as the cancelled ticket was a fake entry document, they said.

Entering airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the Indian aviation rules. PTI NES KIS .

