function Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) The first ever school Brass Band team from Assam would participate in the Republic day function in Delhi on January 26.

The Brass Band team of students was selected from Bengtal Don Bosco Higher Secondary School and it would participate in the R-Day function under command of Col Javinder Singh of 1st Assam Bn NCC, said an Assam Police press release here today.

The team had undergone 10 days training in Narangi Army camp here and will undergo further 20 days conditioning and other training in Delhi before final participation in the function there, the release said.

The band left for Delhi today with Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Nath giving the participants a warm send off on behalf of Assam Police at Guwahati Railway station in the presence of their school Principal Father Siby John Hira.

PTI ESB RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.