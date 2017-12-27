irrational: IMA New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association today flagged objection to South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal prohibiting open display of meat by restaurants, and said the move was not rational and if hygiene was the concern why keep vegetarian food out of the order.

IMA President Dr K K Aggarwal said if contamination of food was the reason behind the decision, saying the move was not justified as vegetarian food and snacks which are sold at kiosks and carts by vendors on the street are equally at risk of getting contaminated.

"We do not find any rational behind the move that prohibits display of only non-vegetarian food outside shops, restaurants. If contamination of food is the concern then why keep out vegetarian food and snacks out of this order," Dr Aggarwal said.

"Vegetarian food and snacks like veg rolls, aloo-tikki, golgappe which are sold at kiosks and thelas by vendors on the street are equally at risk of getting contaminated," he said Similar reservations were flagged by doctors of AIIMS, who had described the move as "baseless" considering it was suggested to keep food hygienic.

"Any food, be it vegetarian or non vegetarian, prepared along roadside can become contaminated and cause food poisoning, typhoid, dysentery, etc.

"Bacterial pathogens which are found in roadside eateries may cause vomiting and diarrhoea along with typhoid, food poisoning and inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract," a senior doctor said.

The proposal was brought in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its last House, which approved it, Leader of House Shikha Rai said.

Rai added that hygiene and "sentiments of people affected by the sight" of meat, were the main reasons behind the move.

"It was a private member resolution originally moved by a councillor from Kakrola village in Najafgarh Zone in the Health Committee meeting. The committee then moved it to the SDMC House, which then approved it," she said.

A spokesperson of the SDMC said, "The proposal would now be sent to the Commissioner to be examined, if it in accordance with the DMC Act." South Delhi is home to many eateries and restaurants selling meat products, such as Hauz Khas, New Friends' Colony, Kamal Cinema in Safdarjung Green Park, Amar Colony Market near Lajpat Nagar. PTI PLB KIS .

