New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Select base metal prices drifted lower by up to Rs 5 per kg at the non-ferrous metal market today on tepid demand from consuming industries.

Traders said fall in demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, mainly led to the fall in select base metal prices.

In the national capital, copper mixed scrap and nickel (4x4) fell by Rs 2 and Rs 5 to Rs 389 and Rs 750-755 per kg respectively. Zinc ingot also shed Rs 2 to Rs 120-126 per kg.

Following are today's metal rates (in Rs per kg): Zinc ingot Rs 120-126, Nickel plate (4x4) Rs 750-755, gun metal scrap Rs 227, Bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 389, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 121, lead imported Rs 127, aluminium ingots Rs 154, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 150, aluminium wire scrap Rs 150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 148. PTI KPS ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.