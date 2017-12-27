Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) A short-film director was arrested today by the Cyberabad Police for allegedly harassing a small-time woman actor.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman (25), who also works as a software employee, the Gachibowli Police arrested the director, identified as Yogesh Kumar Muthyala alias Yogi.

Ironically, a similar case had been pending against Yogi at the Jubilee Hills police station here.

In her complaint lodged on December 20, the woman had stated that Yogi was sending messages over WhatsApp and SMSs to her and her husband stating that he will disturb her family life, said a release issued by Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The woman stated the accused had "also warned her that even police cannot do anything as he belongs to SC category," it said.

Yogi was booked under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in the current case.

PTI VVK NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.