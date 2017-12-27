New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Silver prices rose 0.11 per cent to Rs 38,335 per kg in futures market today as participants raised bets amid a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 41, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 38,335 per kg in business turnover of 776 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in May contracts was up Rs 35, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 38,772 per kg in 1 lot.

Analysts said, expanding of positions by participants in tandem with a firm global trend led to the rise in silver prices in futures trade.

Globally, silver rose 0.92 per cent to USD 16.52 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade. PTI KPS DP MR .

