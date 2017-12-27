Los Angeles, Dec 27 (PTI) Alfie Curtis, known for his role as Dr Evazan in the film "Star Wars: A New Hope", passed away at the age of 87.

The actor, who famously gave jitters to Luke Skywalker at the Mos Eisley Cantina in the fourth installment of the popular sci-fi franchise, is no more, Comicbook.com reported.

The cause of death is unknown.

Curtis' other roles include - the Milkman in "The Elephant Man" in 1980, Matt Beckett on the 1980-1981 TV series "Cribb" and Ted in 1986's TV miniseries "Lost Empires", among others.

Mark Hamill, who plays Skywalker in "Star Wars" films, took to Twitter to remember the actor as a "funny, kind and real gentleman".

"Alfie Curtis made the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of) even more memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind and a real gentleman. Thanks Alf - you'll be missed. RIP," he wrote. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.